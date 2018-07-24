ROBBERY

13 Lululemon stores in Bay Area robbed in past 12 days

EMBED </>More Videos

Berkeley police released surveillance video hoping it will help solve the four robberies that have occurred this month inside the Lululemon store on Fourth Street in Berkeley. (KGO-TV)

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Berkeley police released surveillance video hoping it will help solve the four robberies that have occurred this month inside the Lululemon store on Fourth Street in Berkeley. Altogether, the robbers have taken more than $50,000 worth of items.

A group of women were seen leaving a Fresno Lululemon store after grabbing thousands of dollars in merchandise. Police believe the thieves in Fresno are also responsible for the robberies at stores in Berkeley, Gilroy, Walnut Creek, San Jose, San Mateo, and Stanford -- just days apart.

Each of these leggings costs, on average, $100.

"They walk into the store, a group of two or three come in with bags and they start filling those bags with items," explained Officer Byron White of the Berkeley Police Department.

VIDEO: Thieves make off with $10K in Berkeley Lululemon merchandise in just seconds
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video captured the moment that a group of three thieves snatched $10,000 worth of Lululemon merchandise from a store in Berkeley.



Lululemon has a policy that once a thief has walked outside, employees are not allowed to chase after them.

"We know that many of them are related. I can't say that they're all related but many of them are," said White.

The Walnut Creek store has been robbed twice. The second time, police managed to grab the three people allegedly involved -- two women and a man -- a block away, in front of a restaurant.

Inside the getaway car, police also found items from the Berkeley store. They know because each tag has a tracking device that tells them what store the item came from.

VIDEO: Gang of women steal $10K worth of Lululemon leggings in Fresno
EMBED More News Videos

Fresno Police are searching for a gang of women who bolted from a Lululemon store after stealing more than 100 pairs of yoga pants worth $10,000.



This past Sunday, Fresno police responded to a robbery at the Lululemon store there. The surveillance video shows three women stashing 148 pairs of leggings into tote bags. The manager did nothing to stop them.

Christine Brown, a yoga instructor, was inside at the time. "I froze, like I didn't know what to do, I didn't know if there was anything I could do," said Brown.

Is this robbery connected to the other ones? It appears so.

"They believe it's related to a crew that has hit Lululemon in the Bay Area," said Lt. Joe Gomez of the Fresno Police Department.

Besides Berkeley and Walnut Creek, the thieves have targeted Lululemon stores in the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo, Stanford, Santana Row in San Jose and Gilroy.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
yogaclothingwomen's clothingrobberyburglarysurveillance videotheftcrimeBerkeleyWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Thieves make off with $10K in Lululemon merch in just seconds
Gang of women steal $10K worth of Lululemon leggings
Thieves steal from Fresno Apple Store in seconds
ROBBERY
Thieves in speedboat steal Swedish crown jewels
Calls for more officers after armed robbery at Palace of Fine Arts
Back-to-back armed robberies at Fruitvale BART parking lot
Apple Store robbery caught on video in SoCal
More robbery
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News