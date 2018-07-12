3-year-old boy struck in head by bullet fragments in Oakland

EAST OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after being struck in the head by bullet fragments from a shooting while he sat in a car in Oakland on Wednesday night, police said. It happened just before 10 p.m. near 80th Avenue and Holly Street.
Officers found shell casings at the scene. A short time after the shooting, a car showed up at Highland Hospital with the child. He was later transported to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland in critical condition. He was upgraded to stable condition early Thursday morning.
The boy is a resident of San Leandro.
No arrest has been announced in the shooting and no suspect information was immediately released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Police Department's felony assault division at (510) 238-3426. Oakland police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Bay City News has contributed to this report.