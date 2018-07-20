GUN VIOLENCE

Toddler dies in accidental shooting in Southern California's Muscoy after 4-year-old cousin gets hold of gun

A 2-year-old child has died in a shooting in the Muscoy area of San Bernardino County Friday morning.

By ABC7.com staff
MUSCOY, Calif. --
A toddler has died after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old cousin who got hold of a gun at a home in Muscoy on Friday, sheriff's officials say.

RELATED: 2-year-old Fresno boy that accidentally shot himself laid to rest

The shooting happened about 9:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Duffy Street.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said the 4-year-old boy got access to the weapon and accidentally opened fire, killing the 2-year-old girl.

RELATED: 3-year-old boy struck in head by bullet fragments in Oakland

It was not immediately known who the gun belongs to and how the child got hold of the gun.

An investigation was ongoing.

