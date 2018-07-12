3-year-old boy struck in head by bullet fragments in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

A boy was hit in the head by bullet fragments last night while sitting in his mother's car. (KGO-TV)

By
EAST OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland Police Deputy Chief LeRonne Armstrong delivered a teddy bear and well wishes to a 3-year-old shooting victim at Children's Hospital this morning. He also wanted to let the family know the department is doing all it can to find the shooter.

The boy was hit in the head by bullet fragments last night while sitting in his mother's car. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of 80th Avenue. Police say the boy is in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for details that lead to an arrest.

Deputy Chief Armstrong says the family was attending a memorial for a victim in a homicide when the shooting happened and the child was hit.

"We don't necessarily believe the shooting was connected to the memorial at this time but the investigation is continuing," he said.

There has been a recent uptick in violence in Oakland. Police responded to several shootings over the weekend involving 12 people.

"The Oakland Police Department has responded to this incident as well as other violence that has occurred in the last several days by increasing our staffing in these areas. We have also redirected resources throughout the city to the areas that have been impacted," Armstrong said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotchildrenshootingOPDpoliceinvestigationhospitalEast Oakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Toddler reportedly shot in East Oakland
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News