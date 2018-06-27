PAWNEE FIRE

ABC7's 7 On Your Side helps Pawnee Fire victims in Lake County's Clearlake

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of buildings are threatened and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated due to the fast-moving Pawnee Fire in Lake County.

Michael Finney and 7 on Your Side stopped by Lake County's Moose Lodge to answer questions and give insight on what to do when tragedy strikes your community. Keep reading for resources, financial tips, and more.

VIDEO: Here's what to do with your finances if you're struggling through the Pawnee fire
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of buildings are threatened and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated due to the fast-moving Pawnee Fire in Lake County. Here's how to handle your finances and look to the future if you're struggling through the fire.


SAFETY TIPS


FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
For assistance from Balance, visit their page here.

CASH DONATIONS

NCO Fire Relief Fund (Recommended by the County)
ncoinc.org/disaster-recovery

Rebuild Northbay Foundation
Designate: Pawnee Fire Relief
rebuildnorthbay.org

Red Cross
Visit www.redcross.org
Call 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669)
Text REDCROSS to 90999* to donate $10.
(*Standard messaging rates apply. hmgf.org/t)

ITEMS TO DONATE

  • Garbage bags

  • Cleaning solutions


If you'd like to help, officials ask that donations are dropped off on-site to 15900 East Highway 20, Clearlake Oaks, Calif. (Hwy 20 & Hwy 53).

You can learn more on the Moose Lodge Facebook page and the Moose Lodge website.


VIDEO: Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
EMBED More News Videos

The Pawnee Fire has destroyed dozens of buildings and is threatening hundreds of others near the community of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County.


PHOTOS: Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
Get the latest on the Pawnee Fire here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal fireweatherevacuationfirefighterswildfirePawnee Fire7 On Your SideClearlake OaksClearlake
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Destructive Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
PHOTOS: Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
PAWNEE FIRE
Sadness, fear, hope blend together for Pawnee Fire evacuees
Pawnee Fire evacuations lifted for Spring Valley community
Shifting winds fueling destructive 11,500-acre Pawnee Fire
Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
More Pawnee Fire
Top Stories
﻿String of suspicious fires burn near Coyote Creek in San Jose
London Breed officially named mayor of San Francisco
Several injured in hit-and-run accident involving pedicab in SF
4 shot, 1 dead after shooting outside Oakland mini-mart
$97M Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area
Sadness, fear, hope blend together for Pawnee Fire evacuees
Houston mom killed while walking to store with 2 daughters
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement
Show More
Plans for immigrant detention center in Concord not moving forward
How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
South Bay union members not fazed by Supreme Court ruling
42 room Lodge at the Presidio opens in SF
Man climbs 110 Fwy sign in Los Angeles
More News