CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (KGO) --Hundreds of buildings are threatened and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated due to the fast-moving Pawnee Fire in Lake County.
Michael Finney and 7 on Your Side stopped by Lake County's Moose Lodge to answer questions and give insight on what to do when tragedy strikes your community. Keep reading for resources, financial tips, and more.
VIDEO: Here's what to do with your finances if you're struggling through the Pawnee fire
SAFETY TIPS
- What to do once you're given the all clear to go home after a wildfire (Spanish language version here)
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after a wildfire
- How to cope with stress after a disaster
- Often overlooked fire hazards around your home
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
For assistance from Balance, visit their page here.
CASH DONATIONS
NCO Fire Relief Fund (Recommended by the County)
ncoinc.org/disaster-recovery
Rebuild Northbay Foundation
Designate: Pawnee Fire Relief
rebuildnorthbay.org
Red Cross
Visit www.redcross.org
Call 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669)
Text REDCROSS to 90999* to donate $10.
(*Standard messaging rates apply. hmgf.org/t)
ITEMS TO DONATE
- Garbage bags
- Cleaning solutions
If you'd like to help, officials ask that donations are dropped off on-site to 15900 East Highway 20, Clearlake Oaks, Calif. (Hwy 20 & Hwy 53).
You can learn more on the Moose Lodge Facebook page and the Moose Lodge website.
