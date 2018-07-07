As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state

A major firefight continues in Siskiyou County where the Klamathon Fire has burned more than 33 square miles, marching across state lines into Oregon.Crews from the Santa Clara County Fire Department and the Mill Valley Fire Department are providing mutual aid to more than 1,000 firefighters on the front lines."It's a very active fire which doubled in size yesterday. It's putting up a very significant amount of smoke," said Santa Clara Fire Capt. Bill Murphy.One resident who remains unidentified was killed in the town of Hornbrook, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The body was found in the charred ruins of a home.The Klamathon Fire has destroyed 15 structures and hundreds of residents have been told to evacuate.In Santa Barbara County, a fierce wind-driven fire erupted Friday night. Dubbed the Holiday Fire, 20 structures have burned including homes, forcing more than 1,000 people to evacuate from the town of Goleta.And in San Diego County, at least 18 homes have burned in the community of Alpine. Dozens of homeowners remain under evacuation orders.Firefighters are concerned about so much fire activity in the state, so early in the season.