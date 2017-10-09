NORTH BAY FIRES

At least 1,500 structures destroyed in North Bay fires

Several residents in the North Bay have lost their homes in the massive fires in the region. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

At least 1,500 structures have burned in multiple brush fires that have burned more than 50,000 acres in Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties, according to fire officials.

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 News extended coverage of North Bay fires

The Tubbs Fire in Napa County has burned 35,000 acres. The Atlas Fire has scorched 8,000 to 12,000 acres in Napa County. The Patrick Fire, also in Napa County, has scorched 2,000 acres. All of the fires have no containment.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for fires, directing critical resources to help residents and firefighters.

One of the fires has triggered the evacuation of Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa is also under evacuation orders.

The fires have also forced the closure of all public schools in Santa Rosa and Calistoga today.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

Fires in Mendocino County have triggered the closure of Redwood Valley and School Way from Hwy 101. Evacuations have been ordered along East Road, West Road, Tomki Road to Canyon Road in Willits, Golden Rule subdivision and Reeves Canyon.

The fire has crossed Highway 101 in Santa Rosa and ignited structures west of the freeway in the area of Kohl's Department Store on Hopper Avenue. Highway 101 has been shut down at Bicentennial. Residents and businesses should evacuate immediately in the areas of Cross Creek Road, Sky Farm Drive, Saint Andrews Drive, all residences north Fountaingrove Parkway and Montecito Heights. The fire is believed to have begun late Sunday night near Highway 128 in Napa County and progressed towards Santa Rosa city limits.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Partrick Rd in Napa County. They have also been ordered in the North Bay for Porter Creek, Petrified Forest, Franz Valley and Mountain Home Ranch Rd.

RELATED: Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire

Windy and dry conditions were making it difficult to fight the fire. Wind was gusting in the areas up to 50 mph.

PHOTOS: Fires force evacuations in Napa, Calistoga areas


The Marin County Sheriff's Department tweeted that they were being overwhelmed about calls due to the smoke.

Smoke from the fires spread throughout the Bay Area. One Twitter user reported that her building was evacuated after a resident pulled the fire alarm due to the smell.


The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department issued a notice to residents to expect a strong smell of smoke from the fires.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.


