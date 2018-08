BARK! The pets displaced by the Carr Fire have something to tell you

Two beautiful dogs now under the care of @ARFtweets in #WalnutCreek. They are the ones that were already up for adoption before the #CARRFIRES. They were moved to the #BayArea and now one of them can be yours. pic.twitter.com/CWsiMSA6Ki — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) July 31, 2018

The dog on the left is named “Crawford” after @bcraw35 and that black lab pup on the right is called “Posey.” You know who he’s named after @BusterPosey. @SFGiants They are up for adoption. @ARFtweets pic.twitter.com/lEhPivOofe — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) July 31, 2018

Thanks Abe Mendoza for taking this picture of “Manaea” an Aussie Border Collie-mix ready to be adopted. Contact ARF in Walnut Creek @ARFtweets #CarrFire pic.twitter.com/IXf1eReqrz — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) July 31, 2018

Hello! We are the pets that were moved down to the Bay Area because our friends needed a place to stay. The Carr Fire is really hurting humans, but it's upsetting us animals too.We want to introduce you to the humans at ARF in Walnut Creek, who have kindly transported us from our smoke-filled home to a new place where we can be taken care of, treated for health issues, and hopefully be adopted by someone wonderful in the Bay Area!Can you lend a helping hand (or paw?)If you want more information, our friend Lyanne Melendez did a story on ARF and all the great work they're doing.