CARR FIRE

BARK! The pets displaced by the Carr Fire have something to tell you

EMBED </>More Videos

Hello! We are the pets that were moved down to the Bay Area because our friends needed a place to stay. The Carr Fire is really hurting humans, but it's upsetting us animals too.

by The Cats and Dogs at ARF and Tess Stevens
REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Hello! We are the pets that were moved down to the Bay Area because our friends needed a place to stay. The Carr Fire is really hurting humans, but it's upsetting us animals too.

We want to introduce you to the humans at ARF in Walnut Creek, who have kindly transported us from our smoke-filled home to a new place where we can be taken care of, treated for health issues, and hopefully be adopted by someone wonderful in the Bay Area!

Can you lend a helping hand (or paw?)

If you want more information, our friend Lyanne Melendez did a story on ARF and all the great work they're doing.

Some of us will be up for adoption as soon as Wednesday, but you can look us up on ARF's website here.
In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Fireanimalanimal rescuepetspet adoptionCaliforniaNorthern CaliforniaWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pet victims of Carr Fire brought to safety in Bay Area
Carr Fire: All people reported missing located by police, sheriff's officials
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Photos from the wildfires across California
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
'Firenado' swirls amid Carr Fire in Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
CARR FIRE
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News