British climber killed in Yosemite rockslide died saving his wife

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KGO) --A British climber killed in a rockslide this week at Yosemite National Park died saving his wife.
The Sunday Times in London reports Andrew Foster dove on top of his wife to save her from the rocks falling at El Capitan on Wednesday.
Andrew and Lucy Foster traveled from their home in Wales to celebrate their first wedding anniversary with a trip to Yosemite Valley.
They had been planning the climb for months.
A much larger slide happened the next day, injuring a man from Florida.
Despite the rockslides, climbers say those won't keep them away from the mountain and the sport they love.