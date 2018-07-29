FIRE

Cal Fire estimates 300 fires burning up and down California

EMBED </>More Videos

Cal Fire estimates there are more than 300 fires burning across California as of Sunday morning. (KGO-TV)

UKIAH, Calif. (KGO) --
Cal Fire estimates there are more than 300 fires burning across California as of Sunday morning.

Crews in Northern California are focused on four of those fires, including the Carr Fire in and around Redding, the River and Ranch fires in Mendocino County, and the Steele Fire in Napa County.

RELATED: Carr Fire near Redding grows to over 80,000 acres threatening nearly 5,000 structures in Shasta County

Governor Brown has declared states of emergency in Mendocino, Napa, and Lake Counties where homes have been destroyed.

Nationally, 89 active large fires have consumed nearly 930,000 acres (376,000 hectares) in 14 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. So far this year, nearly 37,000 wildfires have burned more than 4.25 million acres (1.7 million hectares).

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firefirefightersevacuationwildfirebrush firebuilding firenapa countyUkiahMendocinoNapaCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Napa County fire near Lake Berryessa destroys homes, prompts evacuations
Children, great grandmother missing in Carr Fire found dead
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
FIRE
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
More fire
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News