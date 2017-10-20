HIT AND RUN

Child hurt in hit-and-run near Oakland's Lake Merritt

EMBED </>More Videos

Oakland police are investigating a hit-and run near Lake Merritt that left a child hurt. Here's a look from SKY7 of the investigation. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland police are investigating a hit-and run near Lake Merritt that left a child hurt.

The crash was reported on Foothill Boulevard and 8th Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver of a maroon sedan reportedly fled the scene after the crash.

Video from SKY7 shows the maroon sedan with damage on the driver's side and fluid leaking from the vehicle.

Foothill Boulevard remains closed down at this time. Police are also at a secondary scene on 15th Avenue.


A witness at the crash scene told ABC7 News anchor Eric Thomas that he saw a partially clothed woman walking away from scene with blood on her face.

The witness says he asked the woman if she needed help but she did not answer.

Minutes later that same witness says he witnessed police arrest the woman at a strip mall on 9th Avenue.

Police are also at a secondary scene on 15th Avenue.
Video from SKY7 shows a one block stretch in that area of 15th Avenue shut down with investigators combing the streets and going in and out of an apartment building.

It's not clear at this point if they have a suspect in custody.

Investigators have also not provided an update on the condition of the child.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runchildren hit by carhit and run accidentchild injuredOPDinvestigationOaklandLake Merritt
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HIT AND RUN
Arraignment held for man accused of hitting SFPD officer with car
SF cop hurt in hit-and-run, suspect identified
Friends say cop hurt in hit-and run 'exemplifies what SFPD is all about'
Suspect in custody after SF cop hurt in hit-and-run
More hit and run
Top Stories
Rain helps crews battle Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
North Bay Wildfires Day 12: Overnight rain helps firefighters
Arraignment held for man accused of hitting SFPD officer with car
Residents return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hard by wildfire
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Show More
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
More News
Top Video
Residents return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hard by wildfire
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Arraignment held for man accused of hitting SFPD officer with car
Rain helps crews battle Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
More Video