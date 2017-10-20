Child hurt in hit-and-run near Oakland's Lake Merritt

Oakland Police examining red Toyota possibly involved in hit and run that injured a young girl. pic.twitter.com/GSnqVctbOi — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) October 20, 2017

Oakland police are investigating a hit-and run near Lake Merritt that left a child hurt.The crash was reported on Foothill Boulevard and 8th Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Friday.The driver of a maroon sedan reportedly fled the scene after the crash.Video from SKY7 shows the maroon sedan with damage on the driver's side and fluid leaking from the vehicle.Foothill Boulevard remains closed down at this time. Police are also at a secondary scene on 15th Avenue.A witness at the crash scene told ABC7 News anchor Eric Thomas that he saw a partially clothed woman walking away from scene with blood on her face.The witness says he asked the woman if she needed help but she did not answer.Minutes later that same witness says he witnessed police arrest the woman at a strip mall on 9th Avenue.Police are also at a secondary scene on 15th Avenue.Video from SKY7 shows a one block stretch in that area of 15th Avenue shut down with investigators combing the streets and going in and out of an apartment building.It's not clear at this point if they have a suspect in custody.Investigators have also not provided an update on the condition of the child.