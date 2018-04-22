A young man from Colorado shared details about how he survived a shark attack.It wasn't his only run-in with a hungry, wild animal.20-year old Dylan McWilliams says he's very lucky to have survived after a shark bit him on Thursday, while surfing in Hawaii."I just like started kicking at him and I kicked him. I could feel him underneath me once when I kicked, so that might've deterred him," McWilliams said.Last year, McWilliams was camping in Colorado when he woke up with his head in the mouth of a 280-pound black bear.He fought back as the bear dragged him out of his sleeping bag.McWilliams has taught wilderness survival classes and says the attacks are just a coincidence.He plans on returning to surfing once his bite wound heals.