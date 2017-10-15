7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --When our neighbors are in need, ABC7 shows up. As we begin the recovery process from the devastating North Bay wildfires, you'll find Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side consumer counselors at different evacuation centers in the North Bay.
Check out the list of locations below. Come see us with questions about insurance, housing, documents, donation issues, and your other consumer concerns. We'll help with anything we can.
Time for all locations: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesday 10/17 - Veterans Memorial Building, Santa Rosa
Wednesday 10/18 - TBD
Thursday 10/19 - TBD
Friday 10/20 - TBD
Keep checking this page. We will update our locations as they are confirmed.
