COMMUNITY & EVENTS

7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
When our neighbors are in need, ABC7 shows up. As we begin the recovery process from the devastating North Bay wildfires, you'll find Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side consumer counselors at different evacuation centers in the North Bay.

TAKE ACTION: Here's how you can help people affected by the North Bay fires

Check out the list of locations below. Come see us with questions about insurance, housing, documents, donation issues, and your other consumer concerns. We'll help with anything we can.

Time for all locations: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday 10/17 - Veterans Memorial Building, Santa Rosa
Wednesday 10/18 - TBD
Thursday 10/19 - TBD
Friday 10/20 - TBD

Keep checking this page. We will update our locations as they are confirmed.

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-events7 On Your SideNorth Bay Fireswildfirefireevacuationhousingdonationsconsumer concerns
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Contact 7 On Your Side
FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
LIST: North Bay fires cancel and postpone events across the region
ABC7 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2017
Neo-Nazis hold torch rally in Charlottesville
Blue is the new green: San Francisco overhauls its recycling program
More Community & Events
Top Stories
North Bay Wildfires Day 8: Officials 'optimistic' as firefighters increase containment
Oakland Raiders pledge $1 million for North Bay fire relief efforts
Former 49er Colin Kaepernick files grievance against NFL owners
Zappos offers to pay funeral costs for Las Vegas attack victims
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
Help center for wildfire survivors opens in Santa Rosa
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Show More
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
ABC7 News weather forecast: Calmer winds, poor air quality
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
More Photos