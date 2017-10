7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery

When our neighbors are in need, ABC7 shows up. As we begin the recovery process from the devastating North Bay wildfires , you'll find Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side consumer counselors at different evacuation centers in the North Bay.Check out the list of locations below. Come see us with questions about insurance, housing, documents, donation issues, and your other consumer concerns. We'll help with anything we can.Time for all locations: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.Tuesday 10/17 - Veterans Memorial Building, Santa RosaWednesday 10/18 - TBDThursday 10/19 - TBDFriday 10/20 - TBDKeep checking this page. We will update our locations as they are confirmed.