ABC7 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2017

Club Puertorriqueno
Club Puertorriqueño de San Francisco is the oldest Latino organization in the United States! Founded way back on February 25, 1912, the Puerto Rican nonprofit and social club is celebrating its 105th Anniversary this year. The group celebrates various cultural traditions and festivities throughout the year for members, their families, and the community. Their Dia de Reyes - or Three Kings' Day - celebration each January is popular with children and families. And Dia del Cuatro - or The Fourth Day - is a highly-anticipated annual event featuring amazing performances by Puerto Rican artists. The club also gives out numerous scholarships every year to deserving students. Congratulations on your 10th Anniversary! Photo courtesy of Club Puertorriqueno.
Dr. Maria Echaveste
Did you know that today is the 230th Anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, which happened back on Sept. 17, 1787? In honor of Constitution Day, we thought you'd like to meet Dr. Maria Echaveste, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Special Assistant to President Bill Clinton from 1998 - 2002. Maria is now the Policy and Program Development Director at the Chief Justice Earl Warren Institute on Law and Social Policy, a senior fellow at the @UCBerkeleyOfficial Center for Latin American Studies and has built a distinguished career working as a public policy consultant, lecturer, long-time community leader, and corporate attorney. Currently, she also serves on the board of directors of the California Healthcare Foundation, the @LevelPlayingField Institute, and @MiFamiliaVota. Dr. Maria Echaveste is a true inspiration for all of us - in politics, the classroom, the courtroom, and the community! Photo courtesy of Maria Echaveste.
Madera Limpia
Can you hear the music?? Madera Limpia is an amazing group of musicians from Cuba that creates a unique sound by merging Afro-Cuban and traditional music of its native region - changui, nengon, quiriba, and son - with other music genres like rumba, jazz, reggae, and hip-hop. They were the featured performers at the 2016 San Francisco Bay Area Cuban Festival (@sfbacubanfestival), which takes over venues in the Mission District for three days every October. The annual Festival also includes a variety of performances by professional Cuban artists, highlighting the lesser-known aspects of the Latin, Caribbean, Haitian and African influences that are prevalent in the Eastern part of Cuba, as well as community workshops taught by the artists. We can thank CultuCuba, the nonprofit that has spent the past 10 years working in the San Francisco Bay Area to promote cross-cultural exchanges and educate the community about the rich traditions of Cuban culture. They do so through cultural and educational trips to Cuba, dance and percussion classes, special workshops with professional Cuban artists and teachers, and other community events. Don't miss out on this year's festival and start planning for their annual 2-week trip to Cuba in December, which will focus on the music and dance of Cuba. Find more details at www.cultucuba.org. Photo courtesy of Yasel Gonzales Rivera.
Isabel Hawkins is a passionate dancer AND an astronomer! She got excited about astronomy growing up in Cordoba, Argentina. She used to sleep outside on hot nights and became fascinated staring at the stars. That curiosity led her to a Ph.D. in astrophysics at UCLA and work on software development for NASA satellites. Now she is dedicated to making science learning fun at the Exploratorium. She is especially excited to teach about the science heritage of Latinos. She has traveled to the Yucatan to observe Maya engineering and astronomy and has been working with the K'iche' in Guatemala who still follow ancestral calendars. Hawkins is heading up an effort at the Exploratorium to provide more resources in Spanish. Most recently she provided Spanish narration for the museum's live webcast on this year's solar eclipse.