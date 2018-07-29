COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire

The Ferguson Fire rages near Yosemite, Calif. in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. --
A firefighter from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks was killed in the line of duty at the Ferguson Fire, Sunday morning.

The firefighter and his crew were engaged in a tactical firing operation on the east side of the Ferguson Fire.

They were operating in an area with a large amount of tree mortality. The firefighter was struck by a tree. He was treated at the scene but passed away before he could be transported to a hospital.

"The team at Sequoia and Kings National Parks is devastated by this terrible news," says parks superintendent Woody Smeck. "Our deepest condolences go out to the firefighter's family and loved ones. We grieve this loss with you."

A procession to honor the firefighter is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. The fire department is extending an invitation to the public to join and line the streets of Mariposa.

It will begin at the Mariposa Airport and continue down Highway 49N turning right on Highway 140 through the town of Mariposa. Highway 140 to Left on Plainsburg, Right on Childs, Left on Mission to Freeway 99, Mitchell Road Exit to El Vista, Oakdale Road and finally arriving at 921 Oakdale Road.
