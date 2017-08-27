Thousands take to the streets for Silicon Valley Pride

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Thousands in the South Bay spread a message of love, acceptance and tolerance during the annual Silicon Valley Pride Parade.
Downtown San Jose was full of crowds gathering along the parade route.
Several tech giants, such as Netflix and Logitech, joined south bay elected officials to celebrate LGBTQ pride.
Those who turned out to the celebration say the event takes on greater significance, particularly after President Trump's controversial decision to ban transgender troops from military service.
"That actually makes me very upset because we have people who want to give their lives for our country and they can't just because of who they are," on attendee told ABC7 News.
The festivities came to a head at The Plaza De Cesar Chavez.
