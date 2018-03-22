Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill closed due to threat

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) --All classes and activities at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill have been cancelled today to investigate a "potentially serious threat" that has been made against the school.
It is not clear what the threat is. Officials said the campus is being closed as a precaution.
All classes at the San Ramon location will continue as scheduled.
