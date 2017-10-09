  • BREAKING NEWS Dozens of homes destroyed in massive fires in North Bay -- WATCH LIVE
  • LIVE VIDEO ABC7 News coverage of multiple brush fires burning in North Bay
  • LIVE VIDEO Sky7 over massive wildfires burning in North Bay

Dozens of homes destroyed in massive fires in North Bay -- WATCH LIVE

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple brush fires have triggered several evacuations in the North Bay including Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. (KGO-TV)

Dozens of homes have been destroyed in the 20,000 acre Tubbs Fire that is burning out of control in the North Bay. The fire is one of at least five brush fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties.

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 News extended coverage of North Bay fires

One of the fires has triggered the evacuation of Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa is also under evacuation orders.

The fires have forced also forced the closure of all public schools in Santa Rosa and Calistoga today.

FULL LIST: Evacuation centers open for North Bay fire victims

Fires in Mendocino County have triggered the closure of Redwood Valley and School Way from Hwy 101. Evacuations have been ordered along East Road, West Road, Tomki Road to Canyon Road in Willits, Golden Rule subdivision and Reeves Canyon.

The fire has crossed Highway 101 in Santa Rosa and ignited structures west of the freeway in the area of Kohl's Department Store on Hopper Avenue. Highway 101 has been shut down at Bicentennial. Residents and businesses should evacuate immediately in the areas of Cross Creek Road, Sky Farm Drive, Saint Andrews Drive, all residences north Fountaingrove Parkway and Montecito Heights. The fire is believed to have begun late Sunday night near Highway 128 in Napa County and progressed towards Santa Rosa city limits.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Partrick Rd in Napa County. They have also been ordered in the North Bay for Porter Creek, Petrified Forest, Franz Valley and Mountain Home Ranch Rd.

RELATED: Fire burns vehicles in salvage yard, vehicles in Napa County

Windy and dry conditions were making it difficult to fight the fire. Wind was gusting in the areas up to 50 mph.

PHOTOS: Fires force evacuations in Napa, Calistoga areas

At least two large fires are burning in the Napa area.


The Marin County Sheriff's Department tweeted that they were being overwhelmed about calls due to the smoke.

Smoke from the fires spread throughout the Bay Area. One Twitter user reported that her building was evacuated after a resident pulled the fire alarm due to the smell.


The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department issued a notice to residents to expect a strong smell of smoke from the fires.


Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firenapa countybrush firefirefightersevacuationsonoma countyNapaSonoma
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
FULL LIST: Evacuation centers open for North Bay fire victims
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
FULL LIST: Evacuation centers open for North Bay fire victims
North Bay hospital affected by fires needs doctors
Body of Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber returns home to Novato
Friend of Vegas shooter: 'I want to solve this'
Vegas gunman's note contained figures for wind, trajectory and distance: Officials
Dove says they 'deeply regret' ad that appears to show a black woman turning white
Fire burns vehicles in salvage yard in Napa County
Show More
Protest prompts VP Mike Pence to walk out of 49ers game
Search on for BART stabbing suspect after 3 wounded
Wine train collides with limo bus in St. Helena
Dog that delayed BART trains in Oakland up for adoption
Chicago Marathon security beefed up after man arrested with AR-15 and pressure cooker
More News
Top Video
Body of Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber returns home to Novato
Fire burns vehicles in salvage yard in Napa County
Search on for BART stabbing suspect after 3 wounded
Protest prompts VP Mike Pence to walk out of 49ers game
More Video