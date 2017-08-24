EDUCATION

San Jose State University professor accused of sexual harassment won't teach

A San Jose State University professor who has been accused of sexual harassment will not teach this semester. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
San Jose State University students protesting the return of a professor no longer have to worry. A student accused the professor of sexual harassment. That professor was supposed to come back to the classroom this semester, now it appears he won't.

Today is the second day of classes at San Jose State, but one class has been cancelled and another still needs a professor because of a lingering sexual harassment controversy.
This is in the department of education. Last year, university investigators found Professor Lewis Aptekar sexually harassed a student. San Jose State sanctioned Aptekar and he stepped down as the department chair. However, he was still set to return to teach this fall.

Some students questioned that decision to allow him to return. It was confirmed overnight from a San Jose State spokesperson that Aptekar will not be teaching at the university this semester.

He was set to teach two classes, one was cancelled. San Jose State is looking for another professor to teach the second class. Aptekar's attorney says two third-party investigations cleared his client of wrongdoing.

San Jose State says no decision has been made on Aptekar's future beyond this semester.
