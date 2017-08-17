STUDENTS

Students, parents mixed about later start times at Novato high schools

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
The new school year is coming with some changes to school start times for high school students at two schools in Novato.

The extra time gave some students a little extra energy- while others say it's hard to tell.

"I could probably feel the difference if they were right after each other but since there was the summer I can't feel a difference," said David Solis, a high school junior at San Marin High School.

"I feel more refreshed I feel ready as compared to last year when we had a start time of 7:10 which is ridiculous. It's nice," said Brandon Barrera, a high school junior at San Marin High School.

That's the goal of the new 8:00 a.m. school bell. Administrators say they want teenagers to get the recommended amount of sleep that research shows they need.

But change is hard, especially for working parents.

Kids with after school activities point out that the change just gets them to bed later.

"Everything's later so we don't get home till 9:30-10:00ish," said Madison Peterson, a parent.

The vice principal at San Marin expects that this will take some getting used to-but says classes are full today and he has seen a lot of bright smiles.

"Questions about carpools, parents with kids all over town work out kinks, but over all a positive experience," said Mike Casper, the Vice Principal at San Marin High School.
