VIDEO: Here's how to navigate the San Francisco public school lottery

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's going to be OK, parents. That's what the folks at Parents for Public Schools San Francisco want you to know.
You - and your kiddo - will (probably) make it through the city's public school lottery just fine. And they have some tips to help you navigate a system that seems to befuddle anxious parents about this time every year.
We got some cute kids - and adult pros - to walk you through things, so give the video a watch and take some notes.
Who knows, you might just win the lottery.
Here's a few useful deadlines and resources to note and bookmark:
Write down (and get an alert for) these key dates
Oct. 14, 2017
SFUSD Enrollment Fair
John O'Connell High School, 2355 Folsom St.
Oct. 16 - Jan. 13, 2018
Application period starts for students in grades TK-12
Dec. 15, 2017
Application Deadline: Lowell 9th grade applicants
Jan. 12, 2018
Application deadline for students in grades TK-12 to apply for 2018-19. Deadline to cancel, change or update any choices.
Click here for other important deadlines
Go to the Enrollment Fair
John O'Connell High School, 2355 Folsom Street, San Francisco
Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attend a SFUSD Workshop
555 Franklin Street, San Francisco
SFUSD Board Room
Nov. 13, 5-6:30 p.m.
Nov. 18, 9-10:30 a.m.
Dec. 2, 9-10:30 a.m.
Dec. 8, 5-6:30 p.m.
Attend a PPSSF workshop or plan a private one
Click here for a list of upcoming events
Learn how the enrollment process works
PPSSF breaks down the three phases and how they differ for elementary, middle and high school