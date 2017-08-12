ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

10th annual Outside Lands Music and Arts festival underway in Golden Gate Park

Festival goers attend the 2017 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in San Francisco, Calif.

SAN FRANCISCO --
As thousands of fans gather for the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this weekend, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is beefing up its services.

RELATED: Food, fun, and music exemplify the Outside Lands experience in SF

To accommodate heavy ridership Saturday and Sunday to the festival, Muni will operate regular Metro subway train service to transport participants to and from the event, the agency said.

From around 10 a.m. to about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Muni will provide supplemental service on these lines: The N Judah, the 5 Fulton, the 5R Fulton rapid bus and the 5X Fulton Express.

VIDEO: 7 ways to rock Outside Lands like a pro
EMBED More News Videos

An estimated 210,000 people will descend upon San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this weekend for the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival.


Because of increased ridership for the event, concert patrons should allow extra travel time on the N Judah line and all bus routes serving Golden Gate Park, according to the agency.

For a full list of road closures in San Francisco this weekend, click here.

Click here for more information and click here for the full lineup.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicfestivallive musicconcertbay area eventswhere you liveartthe artswinebarfoodSan FranciscoGolden Gate Park
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: 10th annual Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival underway
Outside Lands kicks off 10th year of music in Golden Gate Park
'DuckTales' reboot to premiere on Disney XD
Food, fun, and music exemplify the Outside Lands experience in SF
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Officials say 3 deaths linked to violent Charlottesville protest
VIDEO: 7 ways to rock Outside Lands like a pro
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois suburb, worth $393 million
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
North Korea warns Trump to 'talk and act properly,' says conflict is 'tragicomedy'
Santa Rosa theft leaves Marine recruiter, family without any possessions
VIDEO: How to find your way around Outside Lands
Friends and family gather to remember generous SJ liquor store owner
Show More
Outside Lands kicks off 10th year of music in Golden Gate Park
Feds: ISIS tried to use eBay, PayPal to fund US attacks
Food, fun, and music exemplify the Outside Lands experience in SF
Fired Google employee goes public with his side of the story
'It breaks my heart' Martins Beach still private despite court ruling
More News
Photos
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2017 AIDS Walk in San Francisco
More Photos