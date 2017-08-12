EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2283803" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An estimated 210,000 people will descend upon San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this weekend for the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival.

As thousands of fans gather for the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this weekend, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is beefing up its services.To accommodate heavy ridership Saturday and Sunday to the festival, Muni will operate regular Metro subway train service to transport participants to and from the event, the agency said.From around 10 a.m. to about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Muni will provide supplemental service on these lines: The N Judah, the 5 Fulton, the 5R Fulton rapid bus and the 5X Fulton Express.Because of increased ridership for the event, concert patrons should allow extra travel time on the N Judah line and all bus routes serving Golden Gate Park, according to the agency.