AMERICAN IDOL

'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland on Aug. 20

This image from 2015 shows a sign for "American Idol" auditions in San Diego. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Singers get ready - auditions for "American Idol" are coming to the Bay Area this weekend! Open call auditions will take place at Jack London Square in Oakland on Sunday.

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest confirmed to host 'American Idol' on ABC

But if you can't make it in person, don't worry. There are two ways to audition. You can submit a video on the show's site, or you can audition in person starting in August. Or you can do both.

"American Idol" will air next year. Pop star Katy Perry has been announced as the first judge for ABC's revival of the hit show.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of ABC Entertainment and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican idolkaty perryABCtelevisionreality televisionsingingOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Katy Perry set to join ABC's 'American Idol'
AMERICAN IDOL
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
Here's how to audition for 'American Idol' right now
Katy Perry set to join ABC's 'American Idol'
It's official: 'American Idol' is returning!
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
Lady Gaga gives money to homeless in SF after concert
Custom 'Love Symbol #2' color created for Prince
Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland couple scheduled to be deported
After losing wife, young son in tragic accident Los Gatos man may lose home
NFL commissioner: Have to understand other side in anthem protests
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
North Korea appears to tone down Guam attack for now
Right-winged protests to be held in San Francisco, Berkeley
Denny's offering all-you-can-eat eclipse 'mooncakes'
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Show More
SoCal photographer's work shows life in North Korea
Concord neighbors concerned about 'nail thrower'
Taylor Swift calls groping trial fight for anyone 'silenced by sexual assault'
SF competing in JetBlue's contest for 100,000 free kids' books
Voters head to the polls today in Utah's special election primary
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
More Photos