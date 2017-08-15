OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Singers get ready - auditions for "American Idol" are coming to the Bay Area this weekend! Open call auditions will take place at Jack London Square in Oakland on Sunday.
But if you can't make it in person, don't worry. There are two ways to audition. You can submit a video on the show's site, or you can audition in person starting in August. Or you can do both.
"American Idol" will air next year. Pop star Katy Perry has been announced as the first judge for ABC's revival of the hit show.
