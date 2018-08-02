ABC7 News' Kristen Sze calls the owner of Chef Chu's "Uncle Larry." She has known him since she was little. His restaurant is a favorite among celebrities like Serena Williams, John F. Kennedy Jr., former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and more.
Their pictures on the wall mark a far cry from his humble beginnings.
Chu left China during World War II and at age 19 he immigrated to the U.S., earning a living working in restaurants before opening his own in 1970. Chef Chu's was initially a takeout spot but with delicious dishes, its reputation grew.
"I wanted to do something different," said Chu. "Chinese food can be innovative."
But the fame Chu has garnered is now being surpassed by the fame of his son. Jon Chu, 38, may have grown up in the restaurant, but his passion was always film. His parents fully supported that passion.
"My parents bought me books on film making, didn't expect me to go into the family business or be a doctor. My family catered my first short screening, my first movie "Titanic Prom."
With the stars of @CrazyRichMovie @ConstanceWu @henrygolding and Bay Area born director @jonmchu! The story on @abc7newsbayarea at 4/6pm!! #CrazyRichAsians pic.twitter.com/xKk9zheGTe— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) August 2, 2018
After his student project at USC got Hollywood's attention, more projects followed including, "Now You See Me 2."
"Crazy Rich Asians" is his latest and perhaps his most important. The romantic comedy based on Kevin Kwan's international best-selling novel is the first Asian-American focused studio movie since the "Joy Luck Club" 25 years ago.
The central character is an American professor named Rachel who grew up in Cupertino and discovers that her boyfriend, Nick, comes from one of the wealthiest families in Singapore.
They are "crazy rich."
Constance Wu, star of ABC's sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat," plays Rachel. British-Malaysian actor Henry Golding plays Nick.
Who’s excited to see #CrazyRichAsians? Constance Wu and Henry Golding super down to earth at @ChefChus today while talking @CrazyRichMovie! @ConstanceWu @henrygolding @jonmchu pic.twitter.com/lkEVnLvLQc— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) August 3, 2018
Petite power!! Don’t mess with @ConstanceWu from @FreshOffABC and @CrazyRichMovie! Her soft spot is bunnies. Learn more on my story on @abc7newsbayarea 4/6pm! pic.twitter.com/WKmabB40ww— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) August 2, 2018
Meet Hollywood’s newest leading man, @henrygolding of @CrazyRichMovie! Fun fact. His favorite animal is kittens. #CrazyRichAsiansMovie pic.twitter.com/8YIELFpKc0— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) August 2, 2018