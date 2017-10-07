Fleet Week takes over San Francisco with dazzling air shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --2017 Fleet Week is taking over San Francisco this weekend with a dazzling air show and a unique spirit of patriotism.
The Fleet Week airshow began at noon on Saturday. The Blue Angels will take to the sky at 3:00 p.m.
Airshow has begun, SRO along the waterfront. #Fleetweek2017 pic.twitter.com/kulxvtIU0K— Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) October 7, 2017
