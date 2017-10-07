FLEET WEEK

Fleet Week takes over San Francisco with dazzling air shows

FleetWeekRaw (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
2017 Fleet Week is taking over San Francisco this weekend with a dazzling air show and a unique spirit of patriotism.

SCHEDULE: San Francisco Fleet Week 2017

The Fleet Week airshow began at noon on Saturday. The Blue Angels will take to the sky at 3:00 p.m.

PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco


ABC7 News will have full coverage of the air show and other events on-air and online throughout the weekend.
VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
Every year, Fleet Week comes to San Francisco. It's a celebration of naval tradition that honors the men and women serving in our armed forces.


VIDEO: Best moments from SF's 2017 Fleet Week air show Friday
Festivities are in full force today for San Francisco Fleet Week with the Parade of Ships sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge and the Blue Angels roaring and soaring in the skies above.

Click here for a complete look at the traffic impact for Fleet Week.
