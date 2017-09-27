Legendary 'Playboy' founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner brought the world of Playboy to millions of readers worldwide and expanded his self-made empire into television and beyond.Born in Chicago in 1926, Hefner was an American icon who built "Playboy" from the ground up in the pre-internet media era.The first issue of his men's magazine was published in 1953 and featured Marilyn Monroe."Playboy" grew to become Playboy Enterprises, a media and lifestyle company.Its bunny logo became one of the most iconic logos in the world.His company says he died Wednesday at the Playboy Mansion of natural causes.He is survived by his wife and four children.Hefner was 91.