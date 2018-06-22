DISNEYLAND

Magical Pixar Pier debuts at Disney California Adventure

If you're planning a summer trip to the Disneyland Resort, listen up. Disney California Adventure is unveiling a big makeover this weekend and it comes with a Pixar twist. (KGO-TV)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGO) --
If you're planning a summer trip to the Disneyland Resort, listen up. Disney California Adventure is unveiling a big makeover this weekend and it comes with a Pixar twist.

"Incredibles 2" is the most popular movie in America and now Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and so many others are coming to life at Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park.

At the center of the new waterfront attraction is the Incredicoaster.

RELATED: Disneyland's Pixar Pier opening with new Incredicoaster

ABC7 Mornings' Jessica Castro had a chance to ride the coaster ahead of its debut.

The old California Screamin' coaster now features brand new music, lighting, and special effects making it a whole new ride.

"We've never had an 'Incredibles' attraction anywhere in the world," said Creative Director of Pixar Animation Studios Roger Gould. "And we've wanted to make it for years and years and this is just so perfect. The energy, tyhe speed, the excitement of that coaster is fantastic but it never had a storyline. Now we're bringing this beloved set of characters, 'The Incredibles' family to it and it's super fun."

And for Pixar fans, that's just the beginning.

RELATED: Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration

"When you come into the Pixar Pier entry area, that's your welcome statement. Going on from there we have Incredibles Park, Toy Story Boardwalk, Pixar Promenade and Inside Out Headquarters," said Jeff Shaver Moskowitz of Walt Disney Imagineering.

One of the highlights is a new fireworks show called "Together Forever: A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular."

And if all this Pixar fun is making you hungry, grab a bite to eat at the all-new Lamp Light Lounge.

So this summer is the perfect time to come to DIsney California Adventure and say hi to some of your favorite Pixar friends.

For more stories, photos, and video on Pixar, visit this page.
