DISNEYLAND

Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration

EMBED </>More Videos

Characters from Pixar films are about to play a starring role in Disney parks around the world, kicking off with a "Pixar Fest" on April 13 at Disneyland. (KABC)

By
Get ready for a Pixar Invasion at Disney parks!

Your favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studio's "Inside Out," "Toy Story," "The Incredibles," and many more are about to appear in new attractions around the world, kicking off with the first-ever "Pixar Fest" on April 13 at the Disneyland Resort.

"We're taking the characters that families love, that guests love, and bringing them to life in a whole new way," said Jeff Schaver-Moskowitz, the Pixar Pier producer with Walt Disney Imagineering.

RELATED: Pixar Pier opening at Disney California Adventure this summer

That includes that newly transformed Pixar Pier at Disney's California Adventure, opening June 23, featuring newly themed attractions, food, merchandise, and the "Incredicoaster," where guests will race alongside the Parr family as they try to catch baby Jack Jack.

The Walt Disney Imagineering team took ABC7 inside their technical studio and what they call "The Dish."

It's a grey-walled room where technicians can create any virtual environment. They use special sensors to simulate what it would be like for people to visit these virtual attractions, and make adjustments based on what they see, for when real construction begins at the parks.

RELATED:14 Disney things we're looking forward to in 2018

The team used The Dish for building Toy Story Land, which is scheduled to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida in June. A Toy Story Land is also opening at Shanghai Disneyland in April.

Imagineers also used The Dish for reconstructing what will be the "Incredicoaster," and we got a chance to take a spin on the virtual ride that is being built now.
"It (The Dish) is a huge tool for us," said Schaver-Moskowitz. "To see what we're seeing from that guest's point of view, and sit ourselves in the first seat, the middle seat, and the back seat, to get different perspectives on everything."

RELATED:California Screamin' to close, become new 'The Incredibles' ride

In addition to the new rides, the "Pixar Play Parade" will make its way through Disneyland Park this spring, along with a new fireworks show titled "Together Forever - A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular."

"To combine that music with the projections, it takes a little time. Well, a lot of time," said John Addis, the show director for Disney Parks Live Entertainment. "It takes a little bit of finesse, but when the music and the picture come together it's glorious."

All of those emotional highs and lows that millions of fans have grown to love while watching Pixar movies on screen, they'll soon be able to experience in person.

Click here for a look at more stories about Disneyland!

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneydisneylandamusement parkamusement ridesouthern californiapixarAnaheim
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pixar Pier opening at Disney California Adventure this summer
14 Disney things we're looking forward to in 2018
California Screamin' to close, become new 'The Incredibles' ride
DISNEYLAND
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
VIDEO: Disneyland celebrates 63rd birthday
Disneyland hosting job fair for hotel, culinary positions
Happy Birthday, Disneyland!
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
More disneyland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News