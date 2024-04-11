Disneyland changing disability access rules, lifetime ban possible for misuse

Disney is cracking down on people who attempt to abuse its Disability Access Service in an attempt to skip long waits in lines.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disney's theme parks will soon be making changes to its program that allows those with disabilities to skip lines at the resorts.

The move is in response to the apparent misuse of the program, known as Disability Access Service, by people who may not have any disabilities at all.

"Just in the last five years, Disneyland has (had) three times as many people requesting and claiming they need this pass," said business author David Koenig. "Over the years... they realized people are faking problems."

To obtain a pass to skip the lines, visitors with disabilities need to complete an interview conducted by Disneyland personnel. In the past, a visitor with a disability would automatically receive the pass, allowing them to skip lines.

In an effort to reduce the number of people allegedly abusing the program, Disneyland will be making slight changes to the policy starting June 18.

"If your problem is you're waiting in line and you can't go half an hour without having a bathroom break, they'll allow you to bop out a line now and return to line after the bathroom. Or if you and your husband can't be in line for more than 20 minutes standing, one of you can now wait in line, and then at a certain point, you can switch off."

"You know, different accommodations to try and meet each particular need rather than one solution that fits all."

There could also be a lifetime ban for those who are caught providing false information to Disneyland officials during the process.

"They're announcing that you will be banned from Disneyland or Disney World for conceivably the rest your life. So, they're really trying to scare people from trying to cheat this any further," Koenig added.

In response to a request for comment, a Disneyland official sent the following statement: "Disney is dedicated to providing a great experience for all Guests, including those with disabilities, which is why we are so committed to delivering a wide range of innovative support services aimed at helping our Guests with disabilities have a wonderful time when visiting our theme parks."

