Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be making plans to travel to California with a stop in the San Francisco Bay Area in early 2019.The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex have said, as part of their visit, they want to tour tech companies.Friday morning on GMA, the news of a royal visit to the San Francisco Bay Area was reported by US Weekly."We know that they want to meet with CEOs and especially tech entrepreneurs out in Silicon Valley to raise awareness to the Royal Foundation and see if they can work more closely with them," revealed Jennifer Peros, Chief editor of US Weekly.It's not clear who will orchestrate the visit, but we know Meghan Markle is good friends with tennis star Serena Williams, who's husband is the co-founder of Reddit. Both attended the royal wedding."They represent tradition with the Royal Family and monarchy, but as we've already seen they're both disrupters and they are a perfect fit for Silicon Valley," said Carolyne Zinco, senior style writer for the San Francisco Chronicle.Britain's Daily Mail says the royal couple wants to sit down with female tech entrepreneurs to encourage their involvement in the industry. At this point, one can only speculate who that may be."I would imagine that Sheryl Sandberg, Anne Wojcicki and any female entrepreneurs," said Zinko.Karina Cabrera Bell created the Reach Mama Network, which provides working moms of color with the support they need to take on leadership positions, especially in the tech industry.According to Forbes Magazine, women occupy roughly 11 percent of executive positions in the Silicon Valley."We need help more than ever and the reality is that tech is one of the most important sectors right now and we need to have more women at the table," said Cabrera Bell.Charlotte Shultz is the chief of protocol for San Francisco and the state of California."All of the royal family have been here. Prince Charles and Camilla and so forth and so we're ready for the royals to come here, so we're very happy and we'll be ready, " said Shultz.