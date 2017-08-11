Outside Lands kicks off 10th year of music in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --An estimated 210,000 people are expected this weekend for Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.
The Gorillaz took the main stage Friday, thrilling crowds on the polo fields.
"I didn't think the stage would be so big, so many stages and so many options for food and drink, good times," said Uma Ayer attending the concert for the first time.
The three-day concert is sold out.
Organizers encouraged concert goers to leave their cars at home and take public transportation.
Balboa and 30th St. is a designated drop off area for the concert for rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft.
80 bands will be performing this weekend including Metallica on Saturday and The Who on Sunday.
Here are some resources for your wonderful weekend at Outside Lands:
