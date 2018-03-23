Sammy Hagar gets plaque on SF's Bammies Walk of Fame

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Rock legend Sammy Hagar got a very exclusive honor Friday in San Francisco.
The former lead singer of Van Halen got a plaque on the Bammies Walk of Fame.
Only eight other musicians have been honored in this way, including Carlos Santana, Jerry Garcia, Journey, Jefferson Starship, John Lee Hooker and music promoter Bill Graham.
The plaques are located in front of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.
Hagar, who is from the Monterey area, originally came to San Francisco during the Summer of Love in 1967.
VIDEO: 7 ways the Summer of Love is still with us today
He fell in love with the Haight-Ashbury area and decided to move to the city.
In 1969 he teamed up with guitarist Ronnie Montrose to sing lead vocals for the group Montrose.
Hagar, known as the Red Rocker, had a successful solo career, but gained more fame when he joined Van Halen in 1985.
Despite winning Grammys and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Hagar says getting recognized by the Bammies has its own special meaning.
"Nothing is as gratifying as when your hometown, your home area, honors you. It's where you want it the most. I mean, I will be down here looking at my plaque, believe me," said Hagar after the plaque unveiling.
Sammy Hagar drives home a $1.3 million custom Ferrari
The Bammies are an awards show created by BAM magazine, a music publication that circulated in the Bay Area between 1976 and 1999.
Since 2011 it has been a web-only magazine.
Also honored with a plaque Friday was radio disc jockey Steven Seaweed, who worked at KSAN Jive 95, KRQR 97.3 FM and 107.7 The Bone.
What an honor to be inducted into the #BAMMIES Walk of Fame - nothing like being recognized by the your home town! Thanks to Dan Ashley for the great introduction and congratulations to fellow inductee Steven Seaweed pic.twitter.com/XRMYLfKgRg— Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) March 23, 2018