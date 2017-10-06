FLEET WEEK

San Francisco Fleet Week kicks off today

EMBED </>More Videos

Festivities will be in full force today for SF Fleet Week with the Parade of Ships sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge and the Blue Angels soaring in the skies above. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Festivities will be in full force today for San Francisco Fleet Week, with the Parade of Ships sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge and the Blue Angels roaring and soaring in the skies above.

The annual parade of ships kicks off at 11 a.m. when the first ship sails under the Golden Gate Bridge and along the waterfront. The parade will last about an hour. Then the air show will begin with the headliners -- the Blue Angels roaring and soaring in the skies above. They'll take off from the Oakland Airport then defy gravity and perform heart stopping precision maneuvers.

This year, three of the six pilots are from the Bay Area, including Fremont native, Navy Lieutenant Damon Cruz.

"To do it as part of this incredible team, to inspire the next generation, I'm taking some great pride in that," said Cruz.

Police anticipate big crowds this weekend and they're stepping up deployment. There are no known threats to the city or Fleet Week, but they're reminding everyone: if you see something say something.

If you can't watch the air show in person today --- we've got you covered. We'll be live streaming the show from noon until four on our website and app.

Keep scrolling for more info on Fleet Week.
VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
EMBED More News Videos

Every year, Fleet Week comes to San Francisco. It's a celebration of naval tradition that honors the men and women serving in our armed forces.

SCHEDULE: San Francisco Fleet Week 2017

Click here for more stories and video about Fleet Week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentfleet weekblue angelsnavyair showboatsdistractionwhere you livebay area eventseventsmilitarySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Alexis Smith has your Fleet Week traffic impact
VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
FLEET WEEK
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Bay Area native pilots gear up for high-flying SF Fleet Week
Bay Area Weekend Events: Fleet Week, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Italian Heritage Parade
7 Things to do this weekend if you're not watching the Blue Angels
More fleet week
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
VIDEO: SF band 'The Sam Chase and the Untraditional' revel in opportunity to play Hardly Strictly
Security strengthened for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in SF
Bay Area native pilots gear up for high-flying SF Fleet Week
Bay Area Weekend Events: Fleet Week, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Italian Heritage Parade
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Anti-nuclear weapons group wins Nobel Peace Prize
Chicago man honors Las Vegas victims with crosses
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
What is ICAN, this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner?
Alexis Smith has your Fleet Week traffic impact
Investigation unfolds as young woman falls to her death at SF's Fort Funston
VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
VIDEO: SF band 'The Sam Chase and the Untraditional' revel in opportunity to play Hardly Strictly
Show More
Emotional vigil held at UC Berkeley for Las Vegas shooting victims
Why this year's Harvest Moon will be unique
Bay Area mother, daughter arrested after being caught with trunk full of pot
Social media leads to capture of wrongly released Santa Clara inmate
9 Bay Area Whole Foods stores hacked
More News
Top Video
Anti-nuclear weapons group wins Nobel Peace Prize
Investigation unfolds as young woman falls to her death at SF's Fort Funston
VIDEO: SF band 'The Sam Chase and the Untraditional' revel in opportunity to play Hardly Strictly
VIDEO: 'I got you' Stacee Etcheber's 'crue' remembers unforgettable friendship
More Video