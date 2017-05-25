ANAHEIM (KGO) --Disney's new Guardians of the Galaxy -- MISSION: BREAKOUT! ride will be opening in just two days.
ABC7 News got a sneak peak of the new attraction at Disney California Adventure.
I've only been at #Disneyland for an hour and I've already gotten into a little bit of trouble. #HeroUp pic.twitter.com/YZl86YDiMG— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 25, 2017
It features some our favorite characters from the movie, including Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon.
You may remember it used to be the Tower of Terror, but it has since been transformed into a new free-falling experience.
The ride opens to the public on Saturday.
ABC7 News Reporter Matt Keller is among the first to test the ride.
Click here to follow Matt on Twitter and see more from his Disney adventure.