Vendors, locals prepare for 120,000 at BottleRock Napa festival

This is an undated aerial image of the BottleRock Napa music festival. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
It's the calm before the opening act. Napa Valley is getting ready for 120,000 music lovers to descend on the three-day Napa BottleRock music festival starting Friday.

Headliners include Maroon 5, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Foo Fighters'.

The weekend concert has been sold out for months.

"It's our biggest weekend of the year, Napa is about to be taken over," said Mike Olson, General Manager of Napa Palisades Saloon.

Olson has ordered extra beer and hundreds of hot dogs and hamburgers to feed the crowds expected.

Many BottleRock fans will be camping.

Special parking is available for car campers and those with RVs.

BottleRock management declined to discuss security measures at the event but did say patrons should expect metal detectors, wands and bag checks at the security checkpoint.

The Napa police department plans to have extra officers on duty around the event and are working with allied agencies keep everyone safe.

Bay Area Weekend Events: Memorial Day commemoration, Dumpling Time, Pier Pressure Cruise
Take a ride on Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy ride set to open
'Star Wars' premiered on this day 40 years ago
'Modern Family's' Sarah Hyland opens up about her health, weight
