VIDEO: Fireworks fight through fog for fabulous 4th of July in Bay Area

OOOOH AAAAAH! Watch the surprisingly not foggy fireworks from San Francisco now. Just click or tap this link right here --->https://t.co/Ab08yk0G74 pic.twitter.com/ePPJzYS8o9 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 5, 2018

Oooh...ahhhh 😄! If you missed the fireworks 🎇 tonight...enjoy! 🌟https://t.co/nrfSWDGHwt (These beauties are from San Francisco.) pic.twitter.com/cfRmLKHovq — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 5, 2018

The San Jose fireworks haven't started yet, but we can see several illegal fireworks displays popping up from the city blocks below. Please do not set off your own fireworks, and be careful when celebrating. https://t.co/RdDRTjqRvY pic.twitter.com/iNzMoKX9j8 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 5, 2018

Listen... 💥💥💥 Taking cover at Pittsburgh PD because police tell me people are shooting guns and setting off fireworks pic.twitter.com/R5un5Ack7L — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) July 5, 2018

Did you miss the 4th of July festivities in San Francisco? You can watch the best of the San Francisco fireworks show in the player above.Usually, as any Bay Area 4th of July veteran will know, the fog ends up clouding most of our fireworks experiences, but this year we got a dazzling show high above the clouds.