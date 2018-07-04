4TH OF JULY

VIDEO: Fireworks fight through fog for fabulous 4th of July in Bay Area

Did you miss the 4th of July festivities in San Francisco? You can watch the full fireworks show here.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Did you miss the 4th of July festivities in San Francisco? You can watch the best of the San Francisco fireworks show in the player above.

FULL SHOW: San Francisco glows as fog collides with fireworks on 4th of July
Did you miss the 4th of July festivities in San Francisco? You can watch the full fireworks show here.



Usually, as any Bay Area 4th of July veteran will know, the fog ends up clouding most of our fireworks experiences, but this year we got a dazzling show high above the clouds.

Here are some more fireworks from around the Bay Area:
If you missed any of the Bay Area's 4th of July activities, stories, photos, and video, visit this page.
Related Topics:
entertainmentfireworks4th of july4th of july eventholidaybay area eventswhere you liveSan Francisco
