ST. PATRICK'S DAY

VIDEO: San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

ABC7 brought you the St. Patrick's Day Parade event in San Francisco live both on-air and online on Saturday, March 11, 2017. You can watch ABC7's full coverage here. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 brought you the St. Patrick's Day Parade event in San Francisco live both on-air and online on Saturday, March 11, 2017. You can watch ABC7's full coverage here. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney hosted the event to celebrate Irish heritage #WhereYouLive.

You can watch ABC7's full parade coverage in the video player above!

We want to see how you're celebrating St. Patrick's Day -- share your photos and videos with us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging the #abc7now and you might see them online or on TV!
