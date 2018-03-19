  • Do you think BART should allow politically motivated ads in stations and on trains?
VALLEJO GONE GIRL KIDNAPPING

EXCLUSIVE: Woman in Vallejo kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'

Vallejo kidnapping victims Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn appear in this undated image from their interview with ABC News. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
The woman accused of a kidnapping hoax in Vallejo is speaking exclusively to ABC News.

Denise Huskins was kidnapped from her boyfriend's bed in 2015. Her boyfriend, now fiance, Aaron Quinn reported it to police. But when she was found alive in Huntington Beach two days later, authorities called the entire thing a hoax.

Huskins says Matthew Muller bound, drugged and separated the couple. He kidnapped and raped her.

TIMELINE: Denise Huskins, Matthew Muller Vallejo kidnapping case

Huskins spoke to ABC News' Amy Robach in an exclusive interview. She says she hoped to survive by appealing to Muller's sense of humanity, so she told him a story from her childhood. It worked.

"When he opened the car door, I thought this is it. Either I'm going to hear a gunshot and that's it, or I'm going to be pushed off a cliff. I could feel him guiding me and I thought I was walking to my death. And then I heard a door close behind me, and I pulled up the blindfold and I thought oh God, he is going to release me," said Huskins.

Muller was eventually arrested. He pleaded guilty in Huskins' kidnapping and was sentenced to 40 years in prison last year. The couple reached a settlement with Vallejo police last week.

Watch the couple's full exclusive interview on "Good Morning America".

Click here for more stories on the Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn case.
