GUNS

Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

Devyn Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot accidentally by a woman playing with a gun outside a Houston gas station. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON --
Facebook Live video shows the moment a man was accidentally shot in the head on Easter, leaving him in critical condition.

The victim, Devyn Holmes, was in a car with a woman and another man who were playing with two guns when he was shot around 2 a.m. Sunday.

RELATED: Student recovering after teacher accidentally fires gun in classroom

"You're making me nervous," Holmes says in the Facebook Live, captured outside a Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in Houston.

Police say the three were inside the car for about nine minutes before the accidental shooting.

"It ain't got no clip, bud," the man in the backseat utters in the video.

RELATED: Bulletproof backpacks for kids selling out after Florida shooting

"Hey, where you from again...?"

Seconds later, Cassandra Nickcole Damper fires a shot.

The gunshot hit Holmes in the head.
Police said both passengers immediately got out of the vehicle. Officers arrived about five minutes later.

RELATED: Unraveling the gun debate: Terms you need to know

Now Holmes' family is asking for prayers.

"To me, he's my backbone," said Kendric Holmes, Devyn's brother. "To his whole family, whenever problems go down, he'll be right there to pick us all up."

Devyn is fighting for his life at Ben Taub Hospital.

The woman who fired the weapon is only being charged with tampering with evidence after police said she tried to wipe off her hands before testing for gunpowder residue.

Click here for a look at stories and videos about guns and gun safety.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
accidental shootingman shotgunsfacebook liveu.s. & worldpoliceinvestigationgun safetyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GUNS
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
Retired Supreme Court justice calls for repeal of 2nd Amendment
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
More guns
Top Stories
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
San Jose father reunites with family after ICE release
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
Giants President Larry Baer ready to celebrate 60th season in SF
Study: 2 Bay Area cities among least distracted on the road
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
Consumer Reports: Roadside assistance choices
'Pineapple Express' to bring rain to Bay Area this week
Show More
Driver in Stumptown Coffee truck arrested after SoCal chase
Lawsuit: CVS unintentionally revealed HIV status of 6K patients
Facebook CEO defends business after Cook's comments
Sierra snowpack shows big improvement after latest storms
Warrants: Couple was having problems before alleged cold medicine murder
More News
Top Video
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
'Pineapple Express' to bring rain to Bay Area this week
Study: 2 Bay Area cities among least distracted on the road
Giants President Larry Baer ready to celebrate 60th season in SF
More Video