A funeral is being held in Oakland for Nia Wilson, the young woman fatally stabbed at the MacArthur BART station last week. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A funeral was held in Oakland for Nia Wilson, the young woman fatally stabbed at the MacArthur BART station last week.


Mourners gathered at the Acts Full Gospel Church in East Oakland. Many wore shirts with her picture.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee spoke at the ceremony.



BART General Manager Grace Crunican attended the service. Wilson's family is planning to sue BART, saying the transit agency didn't do enough to protect her.

Eighteen-year-old Nia Wilson's death made national headlines. Police call her murder random and unprovoked. She was stabbed to death on the MacArthur BART platform. Her sister was also stabbed, but survived.

One of the security officers from Nia's school, Dewey Academy, said she will be missed.

"She made an effect on people. Everywhere she went she made some kind of effect on people and if you meet her, you will never forget her. I only was at Dewey for three years but from the day I met her, we clicked," said Renna Taylor.

