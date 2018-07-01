Fire in Yolo County grows to 16,500 acres, prompts evacuations

A wildfire that has forced mandatory evacuations in Yolo County near Guinda, California has grown to 16,500 acres overnight.The fire is burning 50 miles northwest of Sacramento. Evacuations impact County Road 63 to County Road 76, west of Highway 16 and the Murphy Ranch area.An evacuation center has been established at Rumsey Grange Hall. So far 16,500 acres have burned, according to Cal-Fire.Firefighters are still working to try to contain the blaze.The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.