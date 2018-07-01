FIRE

Fire in Yolo County grows to 16,500 acres, prompts evacuations

EMBED </>More Videos

A wildfire that has forced mandatory evacuations in Yolo County near Guinda, California has doubled in size overnight. (KGO-TV)

GUINDA, Calif. (KGO) --
A wildfire that has forced mandatory evacuations in Yolo County near Guinda, California has grown to 16,500 acres overnight.

The fire is burning 50 miles northwest of Sacramento. Evacuations impact County Road 63 to County Road 76, west of Highway 16 and the Murphy Ranch area.

RELATED: Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up

An evacuation center has been established at Rumsey Grange Hall. So far 16,500 acres have burned, according to Cal-Fire.

Firefighters are still working to try to contain the blaze.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord

The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firesmokecal firewildfirefirefightersbrush fireevacuationCaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fire in Yolo County prompts evacuations, sends smoke across the Bay Area
Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up
FIRE
Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up
Fire in Yolo County prompts evacuations, sends smoke across the Bay Area
Smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord
Pawnee Fire 73 percent contained
More fire
Top Stories
Smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord
This police dog may never see his partner again
1 dead, 9 injured as tour boat explodes
6 children among 9 stabbed at apartment-complex by resident who was asked to leave
Kevin Durant to sign one-and-one deal with Warriors; includes player option
Fire in Yolo County prompts evacuations, sends smoke across the Bay Area
Democrats debate: Pelosi for House speaker or time for a change?
1 person killed, 2 wounded in Mission District shooting
Show More
Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up
Thousands march across Bay Area to protest separating migrant families
California cannabis businesses brace for new regulations
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
More News