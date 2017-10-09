Fires force evacuations in Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino Counties

Calls are overwhelming our 911 center due to Napa Co. 🔥 & winds are pushing smoke into Marin. Please call 911 only if you see 🔥 near your 🏘 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) October 9, 2017

Building was evacuated in #SF because we can smell the #napafire from here and someone pulled the alarm. Stay safe, everyone. — nicolecifani (@cifanic) October 9, 2017

Mandatory evacuations for Partrick Rd in Napa County. Crosswalk Community Church is open for evacuees. 2950 1st St. — CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) October 9, 2017

Just evacuated Silverado Resort near Atlas Peak. Fires a few hundred ft from our door. #abc7now #napa @DrewTumaABC7 pic.twitter.com/fa5IWBx0s1 — Marissa Schneider (@StyleMeMarissa) October 9, 2017

So scary! My friend from #Napa sent me these pictures of a fire raging on #AtlasPeak. That white building is Chimney Rock winery. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ZA3zCKKzXl — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) October 9, 2017

At least five brush fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties have ignited structures and forced residents to evacuate.The Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa has now burned 20,000 acres.The fires have forced the closure of all public schools in Santa Rosa and Calistoga today.One of the fires has triggered the evacuation of Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. Workers are quickly moving patients to nearby hospitals.Fires in Mendocino County have triggered the closure of Redwood Valley and School Way from Hwy 101. Evacuations have been ordered along East Road, West Road, Tomki Road to Canyon Road in Willits, Golden Rule subdivision and Reeves Canyon.The fire has crossed Highway 101 in Santa Rosa and ignited structures west of the freeway in the area of Kohl's Department Store on Hopper Avenue. Highway 101 has been shut down at Bicentennial. Residents and businesses should evacuate immediately in the areas of Cross Creek Road, Sky Farm Drive, Saint Andrews Drive, all residences north Fountaingrove Parkway and Montecito Heights. The fire is believed to have begun late Sunday night near Highway 128 in Napa County and progressed towards Santa Rosa city limits.Mandatory evacuations are in place for Partrick Rd in Napa County. They have also been ordered in the North Bay for Porter Creek, Petrified Forest, Franz Valley and Mountain Home Ranch Rd.Windy and dry conditions were making it difficult to fight the fire. Wind was gusting in the areas up to 50 mph.At least two large fires are burning in the Napa area.The Marin County Sheriff's Department tweeted that they were being overwhelmed about calls due to the smoke.Smoke from the fires spread throughout the Bay Area. One Twitter user reported that her building was evacuated after a resident pulled the fire alarm due to the smell.The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department issued a notice to residents to expect a strong smell of smoke from the fires.Santa Rosa at Finley Community Center on West College Avenue at Stony Point RoadPetaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell BoulevardNapa County FairgroundsCrosswalk Community Church in Napa.Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animalsNapa Valley Junior College on SR-221 (Soscol Ave) south of Imola Ave.