California senator introduces legislation to keep bars open later

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --There's a new effort to extend last call at bars and restaurants in California.
State Senator Scott Weiner introduced legislation Wednesday that would allow alcohol service until as late as 4 a.m.
If the bill passes, businesses would still have to get the proper permits and approval. Some bars say it would significantly help their business.
The director of the non-profit organization alcohol justice told the chronicle the bill prioritizes alcohol revenue over public safety.
