ALCOHOL

California senator introduces legislation to keep bars open later

This is an undated image of a woman pouring a glass of wine. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There's a new effort to extend last call at bars and restaurants in California.

State Senator Scott Weiner introduced legislation Wednesday that would allow alcohol service until as late as 4 a.m.

If the bill passes, businesses would still have to get the proper permits and approval. Some bars say it would significantly help their business.

The director of the non-profit organization alcohol justice told the chronicle the bill prioritizes alcohol revenue over public safety.
Related Topics:
foodalcoholbarrestaurantrestaurantsSan Francisco
