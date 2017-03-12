Celebrate National Nutrition Month with healthful snacks and beverages.Heavenly Organics Raw Honey comes from wild beehives located in remote areas of India, is 100 percent organic, raw, pesticide and antibiotic free. Heavenly Organics Honey is BioChecked Glyphosate Free Certified, which means that it's free from the most widely used pesticide and it's chemical contaminant free. The company also makes delicious Chocolate Honey Patties made from 100% cocoa and 100% organic raw white. These decadent, bite-sized treats have just four ingredients or less and are gluten, dairy and soy free.for more information.SunButter makes US grown sunflower butter, free of the top eight food allergens, including peanuts and dairy. SunButter packs more nutritional benefits than traditional nut butters, with a third less saturated fat and more micro nutrients like magnesium, Vitamin E, zinc and iron. Each serving of SunButter offers 7g protein, 4g fiber and 3g sugar (depending on the variety), and contains no cholesterol, trans fats or preservatives. Natural and No Sugar varieties are great options.for more information.La Victoria offers Mexican salsa and sauces that are made with real, simple ingredients from the fertile California coast. La Victoria is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and is the pioneer of jarred salsa in the U.S. La Victoria salsas, taco sauces, enchilada sauces, chiles and peppers are available at Safeway, Target and Lucky.for more information.CORE Hydration water is ultra-purified using a seven stage proprietary process including U.V., carbon filtration, reverse osmosis and ozonation that removes harmful impurities and contaminants. It's then balanced with the perfect blend of electrolytes and minerals that complement the levels that naturally occur in the human body. The result - a clean and crisp tasting water with the "Perfect pH" of 7.4*Many believe the optimal pH range for our bodies is between 7.35 and 7.45. More and more health conscious consumers are becoming aware of the harmful effects of an acidic diet and are seeking solutions to bring their body fluids within an acceptable range and water is an effective way to achieve this. Water accounts for up to 75% of the body, so it's easy to see why the water we drink greatly impacts the body. CORE Hydration will work in harmony with your body to help provide the perfect pH for you.CORE Organic is a USDA certified organic low calorie fruit infused beverage. With only 5 calories per serving, antioxidants and is full of flavor. Flavors include: Pink Mango, Watermelon Lemonade, Pomegranate Blue Acai, Orange Clementine, Coconut Colada and Orchard Pear.for more information.Welcome to Ingrain Health, and the website for the nutrition consulting practice of Katie Ferraro. Katie is a Registered Dietitian and nutrition consultant serving the San Diego and San Francisco, California markets. With a focus on evidence based nutrition science, Katie helps companies, community organizations, and universities optimize health and maximize effectiveness with proven nutrition strategies.As a spokesperson, author, and nutrition consultant, Katie's clients include the California Avocado Commission, Meal-on-Wheels of San Diego, the San Francisco Sheriff's Department, the US Coast Guard and the Discovery Channel. She consults for executive health and community nutrition programs, provides menu and nutrient analyses, healthcare facility nutrition, and foodservice regulatory and labeling compliance services.As an Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Francisco and the University of San Diego, Katie believes in the power of nutrition education to positively impact health. She is a Certified Diabetes Educator and a recognized specialist in web-based nutrition curriculum development, as well as an expert witness for long-term care, nutrition product, and nutrition education cases.for more information.