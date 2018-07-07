COSTCO

Costco food court menu gets healthier items; Polish dog gone

EMBED </>More Videos

Costco is making some changes on the food court menu. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Costco is making some changes on the food court menu as the warehouse chain shakes things up a bit.

RELATED: Costco fans of Polish dog start petition to get it back on the menu

It has removed the Polish dog from the menu at some of its locations.

RELATED: Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu
You can still get the original hot dog and soda deal for $1.50.

You'll also notice some healthier additions including a new acai fruit bowl, an organic burger and plant-based protein salad.

Click here for more stories and videos on Costco

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcostcohot dogshamburgerburgersorganicshoppingconsumerconsumer concernsbusinessSan FranciscoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Costco fans of Polish dog start petition to get it back on the menu
Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu
COSTCO
Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1
Costco fans of Polish dog start petition to get it back on the menu
Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu
Bridge repair causes traffic nightmare in South San Francisco
More costco
FOOD & DRINK
From wings to craft cocktails, here are the Mission's 4 newest businesses
Asian tapas bar Bistro Kazan opens its doors in Lower Nob Hill
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News