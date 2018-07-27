NIA WILSON

Funeral for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson to be held in Oakland

This undated image shows Nia Wilson. The 18-year-old died in a stabbing at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland, Calif. on Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Nia Wilson/Facebook)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The heartbroken family of BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson is a holding a funeral for the 18-year-old in Oakland.

Family, friends and community members will attend the service, which will be held on Friday at Acts Full Gospel Church on 66th Avenue in Oakland.

The service begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

If you'd like to make a donation to help Nia's family, click here.

VIDEO: 'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Nia Wilson was just 18 years old when she was killed in an unprovoked stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Fighting through sorrow, her friends, family, and the community at large are mourning the teenager who brightened the lives of those she knew, and has inspired many who never got the chance.

