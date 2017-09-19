Funeral to be held for San Francisco Fire Battalion Chief Terry Smerdel

San Francisco firefighters are remembering one of their own today. They lost a battalion chief last week after he had just returned from a call. (KGO-TV)

Firefighters from stations around the Bay Area are helping to cover for San Francisco firefighters attending the funeral of Battalion Chief Terry Smerdel.

Smerdel is described as someone who always had a smile on his face and was always willing to help out. He had just made battalion chief in January. He died suddenly at his Chinatown station after returning from a building alarm call. The fire department says it is important for his co-workers to have today to grieve, that's why they called in help

"If you call 911, if you have a medical emergency, you may see a fire engine from Salinas, or a fire engine from Hayward show up. There is still a paramedic firefighter on that engine. They are trained in public service and they are going to address your needs 100 percent, just like you would if you had a San Francisco fire engine arrive on the scene," said San Francisco Fire Department Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter.

There are 180 visiting firefighters from 12 agencies. They will do three drills with San Francisco firefighters this morning to acclimate them to this city and will be issued department radios so they can communicate with dispatch

The funeral will start at St Ignatius at 10 a.m. with a procession immediately following to the Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

