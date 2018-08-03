NIA WILSON

Funeral to take place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson

Memorial for Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland, California on Thursday, August 2, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Later this morning a funeral will be held in Oakland for Nia Wilson, the young woman fatally stabbed at the MacArthur BART station last week.

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Memorial service for Nia Wilson, stabbing victim at Oakland BART station


U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Lee will speak today at the funeral.

Eighteen-year-old Nia Wilson's death made national headlines. Police call her murder random and unprovoked. She was stabbed to death on the MacArthur BART platform. Her sister was also stabbed, but survived.

Her family now plans to sue BART, saying her death could have been prevented. The man accused of killing her had been stopped for fare evasion a few days earlier. Her family says he should not have been allowed back into the system.

ABC's legal analyst says the case will hinge on the following: "Is there something they should have done that they didn't do is there some duty of care that they failed to exercise that they were required to exercise," said Gil Soffer.

A BART spokesperson issued a statement saying BART has cracked down on fare evaders and added patrols to trains, saying:
"Arrests surged last year by nearly 40 percent due to the fact our officers were in the right place at the right time."

BART also says it is heartbroken for the Wilson family.

There is a memorial of flowers, candles and posters outside the BART station to honor Nia.
For more stories, photos, and video on Nia Wilson, visit this page.

