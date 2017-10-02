LAS VEGAS (KGO) --People from the Bay Area who were at the Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas arrived back home today. Many were traumatized and didn't want to speak on camera because the shooting at the concert was too fresh. But Valarie and Steve Loera who arrived this morning on Southwest said they needed to get out their emotions. They attended the Route 91 Harvest Music festivals all three days and had a great time. Last night, they say Jason Aldean was on his 5th song, when they heard rapid gunfire and they started running.
"When we looked back people were just falling, ducking, covering. Everybody was just going everywhere, people were trampling each other" said Valeria.
Their friend was one of the concertgoers who was trampled, but fortunately he survived. The Loera's said they ran for half a mile and found shelter at an apartment complex. They begged a resident to let them in. They spent the night with 13 strangers in that room with other concert goers who escaped. At 4 a.m., they emerged from the room and saw police and bodies on the ground as they made their way back to their hotel.
"People walking next to us were covered in blood. They were telling us how their family was hit, we just we had to get home to our baby," says Loera.
The Loera's are grateful they are home and want to be reunited with their 5-year-old daughter. They say they know they need to get help to deal with the emotional toll it has taken on them.
