HEALTH & FITNESS

San Francisco company developing home test to allow anyone to check for diseases, cancer

(KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco biotech company Mammoth Biosciences is developing a home test that would allow anyone to check for diseases, infections and cancers.

The test would use DNA technology to determine what's in a person's blood, saliva or urine.

Mammoth Biosciences envisions a credit-card sized disposable paper strip that anyone could use. Users would upload a photo of the test to an app and Mammoth would provide the results as well as professional advice within an hour.

VIDEO: Bay Area surgeon views breast cancer treatment from new angle
EMBED More News Videos

A Bay Area surgeon is viewing the ordeal of breast cancer treatment from a new angle, and it's given her a fresh look at technologies and strategies that can help in recovery.



The company believes people would be able to test for flu or rapidly screen for early warning signs of cancer.

Mammoth representatives said the test is still in development and will likely take a few years to hit the market.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldtestscancercellphonemobile appillnessSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
New Bayview growers market debuts Saturday
Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old South Bay girl
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News